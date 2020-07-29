Belarus to request clarification from Moscow following detention of Russians

MINSK, July 29. /TASS/. Minsk will request clarification from Moscow following the detention of 33 Russians described as members of a private military company by Belarusian law enforcement agencies, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said at an emergency meeting with members of the country’s Security Council on Wednesday.

"I am looking at the Russians’ reaction. They are making excuses, practically saying it was us that brought them here. Naturally, they need to justify their foul intentions. This is why I would like things to be perfectly clear. If they are Russian nationals, and as far as I understand, they have been questioned, then we need to request clarification from the relevant Russian agencies," Lukashenko said, as cited by the BelTA news agency.