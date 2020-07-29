Belarus to request clarification from Moscow following detention of Russians

MINSK, July 29. /TASS/. Minsk will request clarification from Moscow following the detention of 33 Russians described as members of a private military company by Belarusian law enforcement agencies, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said at an emergency meeting with members of the country’s Security Council on Wednesday.
"I am looking at the Russians’ reaction. They are making excuses, practically saying it was us that brought them here. Naturally, they need to justify their foul intentions. This is why I would like things to be perfectly clear. If they are Russian nationals, and as far as I understand, they have been questioned, then we need to request clarification from the relevant Russian agencies," Lukashenko said, as cited by the BelTA news agency.
The Belarusian president said that he considered the incident to be an emergency. He also ordered his spokesperson Natalya Eismont "to contact Russian media outlets, including Telegram channels, to stop they from rambling, as [Russian President Vladimir] Putin says." "It these people are guilty, then there is a need to find a decent way out of the situation, and if they are innocent, then very well, we don’t have a goal to tarnish the image of a country we have close relations with," Lukashenko pointed out.
The Belarusian state news agency BelTA reported earlier on Wednesday, citing law enforcement agencies, that 33 Russians from a private military company had been detained in the country. According to the media report, over 200 people allegedly arrived in Belarus to destabilize the situation ahead of the August 9 presidential election.