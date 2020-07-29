Africa’s coronavirus cases pass 873,000, says WHO

PRETORIA, July 29. /TASS/. The total number of coronavirus cases in African countries rose by 13,428 to 873,378 in the past day, the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Office for Africa said on Wednesday.

According to the WHO, Africa’s coronavirus recoveries have reached 520,000 and the death toll has climbed to 18,487.

South Africa accounts for the majority of cases (459,761) and fatalities (7,257). Egypt has so far reported 92,947 cases and 4,691 deaths. The coronavirus death toll stands at 1,174 in Algeria.

In the sub-Saharan region, Nigeria has confirmed 41,840 coronavirus cases and 868 deaths, Ghana has recorded 34,406 cases and 168 deaths.

