Finland asks Russia for explanations over suspected intrusion into its airspace

HELSINKI, July 29. /TASS/. The Finnish Foreign Ministry asked Russia’s embassy to provide explanations after the country’s top brass claimed that two Russian Su-27 planes allegedly violated Finland’s airspace on July 28, the ministry reported on Wednesday.

"The Foreign Ministry of Finland got in touch with the Russian embassy in Helsinki and requested explanations over the suspected violation of the airspace," the ministry said in a statement.

Finland’s Defense Ministry issued a statement on Tuesday that two Russian Su-27 fighters allegedly violated the country’s airspace in the area of Helsinki over the Gulf of Finland.

Russia’s Defense Ministry rejected these claims, saying that four Russian Su-27 fighters made a scheduled flight from the Republic of Karelia in the country’s northwest to the westernmost Kaliningrad Region, without violating the airspace of any states.

The flight proceeded in strict compliance with the international rules of using the airspace, without violating the borders of other states, which was confirmed by data recording equipment, Russia’s Defense Ministry stressed.