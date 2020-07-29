Fake news regarding Russian COVID-19 disinformation connected to US elections - lawmaker

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. Associated Press and The New York Times reports about Russia’s alleged dissemination of disinformation regarding the coronavirus pandemic is a pre-election fake news, says State Duma Committee on Foreign Affairs chairman Leonid Slutsky, adding that the US Democrats continue to exploit the myth of Russian meddling.

"The AP and NYT reports accusing Russia of dissemination of disinformation about the pandemic in a bid to discredit the US authorities are yet another fake news ahead the November elections of the 46th US President," he said.

He explained that both the Democrats and Republicans "keep playing the foreign card, even through the media."

"The Republicans blamed China for the failure of the national healthcare system, while the Democrats still keep cultivating myths about Russian meddling in the US internal political processes. Both keep pretending in a bid to justify their own miscalculations and failures, and to take off the responsibility for the ongoing crisis in the country," the lawmaker said.

The Committee chairman called these reports a "complete nonsense" and underscored that, on the contrary, Russia provided maximum help to the foreign states, including the US, to fight the coronavirus.

"We do not do ‘disinformation.’ This is where our US partners excel far more, with their completely ungrounded claims of mythical ‘Russian threat’," the lawmaker concluded.

Earlier, Associated Press and The New York Times published articled, accusing Russia of spreading disinformation about the pandemic. They claimed that two former GRU intelligence officers, Alexander Starunsky and Denis Tyurin, spread disinformation about the COVID-19 pandemic via Internet sites.