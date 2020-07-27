Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Belarus exceeding 67,200

"As many as 67,251 people (out of the country’s population of 9.41 million - TASS) have tested positive for COVID-19. A total of 538 coronavirus patients with a number of chronic diseases have died since the epidemic outbreak," it said.

MINSK, July 27. /TASS/. As many as 119 more novel coronavirus cases were confirmed in Belarus in the past day, with the overall number of such cases rising to 67,251. The daily death toll was four, the country’ health ministry reported on Monday.

According to the latest update, as many as 60,492 coronavirus patients have recovered from the disease. A total of 1,257,399 coronavirus tests have been conducted, including 6,040 in the past day.

Belarus did not impose any coronavirus lockdowns, with mass gathering not being banned. Currently, a presidential campaign is underway in the republic, with the elections scheduled for August 9.

Belarus’ authorities say the country has been demonstrating a stable positive dynamics, with the number of coronavirus cases having decreased by several times. Nevertheless, the country’s healthcare system is getting prepared for a possible second wave of the infection in September.