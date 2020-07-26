WHO: Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 200,000 in past day

GENEVA, July 26. /TASS/. More than 200,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide on July 26, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 15.78 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Sunday.

As of 11:00 Moscow time on July 26, as many as 15,785,641 novel coronavirus cases and 640,016 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 200,625 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 4,823.

The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the countries.

South and North America accounts for the majority of confirmed coronavirus cases - 8,385,810. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 93,499 and the number of deaths - by 2,890 and reached 332,589.

The number confirmed COVID-2019 cases in Europe amounts to 3,216,335 and the number of fatalities is 210,261. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 20,287 and the number of deaths - by 311.

Southeast Asia has 1,732,248 cases and 39,786 fatalities. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 53,254 and the number of deaths - by 793.

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (4,009,808), Brazil (2,343,366), India (1,385,522), Russia (812,485), South Africa (434,200), Mexico (378,285), Peru (375,961), Chile (343,592), the United Kingdom (298,685), and Iran (288,839).

A pneumonia outbreak caused by the COVID-19 virus (previously known as 2019-nCoV) was reported in China’s city of Wuhan, a large trade and industrial center with a population of 12 million, in late December 2019. Since then, cases of the new coronavirus have been reported from nearly all parts of the world. On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.