Moscow reports 14 coronavirus-associated deaths in past day — crisis center

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. The number of novel coronavirus deaths in Moscow increased by 14 in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Saturday.

"A total of 14 patients died in Moscow. All of them were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection," the center said.

The Russian capital’s overall novel coronavirus death toll currently stands at 4,389. Some 236,600 cases have been confirmed there since the start of the pandemic. A total of 173,854 patients have already recovered.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 15,666,800 people have been infected worldwide and more than 636,700 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 9,554,800 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, 800,849 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 588,774 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 13,046 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.