Yerevan, Baku should refrain from reckless steps, Medvedev says

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev called on Yerevan and Baku to refrain from reckless steps, he wrote on VK social network on Friday.

"We considered the resumption of air travel to some counties taking into consideration the coronavirus-related problems, discussed the relations of the Russian Federation with CIS countries, including Armenia and Azerbaijan, in the light of the ongoing escalation on the border of those republics. Yerevan and Baku should refrain from reckless actions," his post says.

Conflict on Armenian-Azerbaijani border

Tensions escalated on the two countries’ border on July 12. Azerbaijan reported that Armenia’s Armed Forces had tried to launch an attack on its positions with the use of artillery systems, whereas Armenia said that the situation on the border had aggravated after Azerbaijan’s attempted assault. Baku said that its twelve service members had been killed since last Sunday. Yerevan reported that four troops had been killed and ten more wounded. According to both sides, the situation on the border has been relatively calm since July 17.