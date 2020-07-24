Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Belarus exceeding 66,800

MINSK, July 24. /TASS/. As many as 158 more novel coronavirus cases were confirmed in Belarus in the past day, with the overall number of such cases rising to 66,846. The daily death toll was five, the country’ health ministry reported on Friday.

"As many as 66,846 people (out of the country’s population of 9.41 million - TASS) have tested positive for COVID-19. A total of 524 coronavirus patients with a number of chronic diseases have died since the epidemic outbreak," it said.

According to the latest update, as many as 59,755 coronavirus patients have recovered from the disease. A total of 1,230,684 coronavirus tests have been conducted, including 10,979 in the past day.

Belarus did not impose any coronavirus lockdowns, with mass gathering not being banned. Currently, a presidential campaign is underway in the republic, with the elections scheduled for August 9.

Belarus’ authorities say the country has been demonstrating a stable positive dynamics, with the number of coronavirus cases having decreased by several times. Nevertheless, the country’s healthcare system is getting prepared for a possible second wave of the infection.