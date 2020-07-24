Unabating US protests raise serious questions about Trump’s re-election chances — expert

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. The protests that have gripped the US since late May undermine Donald Trump’s possible success at the upcoming presidential elections, Valery Garbuzov, director of the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute for US and Canadian Studies, said in an interview with TASS.

"Nobody predicted that there could be such outbursts, explosions, such collective hysteria which has been going on for a while now. Evidently, it introduces peculiarities to the election campaign and is spoiling the broader picture for incumbent US President Donald Trump, which used to look more favorable. However, accumulation of new factors linked to the pandemic and the mass protests completely shifted the focus of this campaign for him, primarily, and raised a question about his real chances at the November election," he noted. According to the expert, the protest activity in the US overshadowed the election campaign.

Garbuzov emphasized that Trump is not doing well at taming either the protest or the epidemiological outbreaks. "The Democrats are also playing this up, backing this unrest that turn to riots almost everywhere. These are not just peaceful marches and demonstrations. We need to realize that the Democrats are not betting on Joe Biden, but before he won the primaries and managed to beat Bernie Sanders, left-wing tendencies were going strong in the Democratic Party," he continued.

The analyst noted that the polarization of the American society has been especially evident in the last few years, as the Republican Party shifted a lot to the right, while the Democrats moved to the left. "The radicalization of the political architecture leads to radicalization of the political atmosphere in the US. It is very electrified now in this sense," Garbuzov added.

According to him, leftist slogans at the marches echoes the fact that the US Democratic Party in the last few years acquired a rather strong left wing. "This left wing which Sanders spearheaded and will be leading, is quite radical. This radicalism is present in the American streets and squares. US Democrats need it to enter November with a hope for victory, but later they won’t require this radicalism," the expert is certain.

Protest prospects

The expert pointed out that the current protests are often compared in scale and influence on the US society to the 1960s riots in black ghettos. However, according to him, the important difference is that back then the marches were not orchestrated by organizations some of which were ultra-radical and had armed units. "The situation was much more explosive then. However, Lyndon Johnson’s administration managed to quell the radicals at that time. Today, this movement is much more spontaneous and partially organized through the Internet," he clarified.