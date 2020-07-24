Unabating US protests raise serious questions about Trump’s re-election chances — expert

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. The protests that have gripped the US since late May undermine Donald Trump’s possible success at the upcoming presidential elections, Valery Garbuzov, director of the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute for US and Canadian Studies, said in an interview with TASS.
"Nobody predicted that there could be such outbursts, explosions, such collective hysteria which has been going on for a while now. Evidently, it introduces peculiarities to the election campaign and is spoiling the broader picture for incumbent US President Donald Trump, which used to look more favorable. However, accumulation of new factors linked to the pandemic and the mass protests completely shifted the focus of this campaign for him, primarily, and raised a question about his real chances at the November election," he noted. According to the expert, the protest activity in the US overshadowed the election campaign.
Garbuzov emphasized that Trump is not doing well at taming either the protest or the epidemiological outbreaks. "The Democrats are also playing this up, backing this unrest that turn to riots almost everywhere. These are not just peaceful marches and demonstrations. We need to realize that the Democrats are not betting on Joe Biden, but before he won the primaries and managed to beat Bernie Sanders, left-wing tendencies were going strong in the Democratic Party," he continued.
The analyst noted that the polarization of the American society has been especially evident in the last few years, as the Republican Party shifted a lot to the right, while the Democrats moved to the left. "The radicalization of the political architecture leads to radicalization of the political atmosphere in the US. It is very electrified now in this sense," Garbuzov added.
According to him, leftist slogans at the marches echoes the fact that the US Democratic Party in the last few years acquired a rather strong left wing. "This left wing which Sanders spearheaded and will be leading, is quite radical. This radicalism is present in the American streets and squares. US Democrats need it to enter November with a hope for victory, but later they won’t require this radicalism," the expert is certain.
Protest prospects
The expert pointed out that the current protests are often compared in scale and influence on the US society to the 1960s riots in black ghettos. However, according to him, the important difference is that back then the marches were not orchestrated by organizations some of which were ultra-radical and had armed units. "The situation was much more explosive then. However, Lyndon Johnson’s administration managed to quell the radicals at that time. Today, this movement is much more spontaneous and partially organized through the Internet," he clarified.
Garbuzov recalled that the US authorities then tried to respond to the challenge by introducing Great Society, a set of domestic policy initiatives, which envisioned social reforms to eradicate poverty and abolish racial segregation. The expert believes that the move was tactically successful but led to an even further disintegration of the black population. "The black community formed a scrounger mentality, the blacks viewed it as compensation for the past sins of the whites. They started seeing it as granted and demanding more, but it only led to them managing to live off these benefits and programs without working," he explained.
According to him, such a behavioral problem was copied by community members, which stripped many of internal motivation to work and receive education. "Unfortunately, the US has been trying to solve these issues for decades but could not resolve them. The blacks are still not integrated into the American society, and as soon as something happens like with George Floyd, the whole black community explodes," the expert added.
Nevertheless, there is no other way out of the current exacerbation of the protest activities but to offer new concessions. "This will not address the problem, but will ease tensions," he concluded.
US anti-racism protests
Widespread unrest has engulfed many US states over the death of an African-American Minneapolis man named George Floyd, who died after a police officer kneeled on his neck and choked him to death during his arrest. To counter the riots, local law enforcement is often supported by the National Guard. So far, 40 cities, including New York, have enacted a curfew.
In certain cases, protesters directed their anger at statues to vandalize them, particularly to leading figures of the Confederate States of America. A few monuments erected to honor Christopher Columbus were toppled as well as statues of first US President George Washington in Portland (Oregon).
On Wednesday, the US House of Representatives adopted a bill which mandates to remove all 12 statues to the backers of the Confederation erected in the Capitol Building along with all monuments to those who advocated for slavery across the country.