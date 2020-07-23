European COVID vaccine developer plans to ship 60 mln doses this year

He pointed out that the joint work on the vaccine began in January, and the Italian company offered its adenoviral vector platform for the future vaccine.

"Our cooperation with the Oxford University is long-standing, it has continued for over 10 years. The opportunity to get results in such short time span is the result of combination of our knowledge and experience," Liguori said.

ROME, July 23. /TASS/. Authors of the coronavirus vaccine, developed by the Oxford University and produced by British-Swedish drug maker AstraZeneca, expect to ship the first 60 million doses for the European consumers before the end of this year. This vaccine is currently considered one of the most promising in fighting the infection, and Italy takes pride in it, because the mechanism of delivery of the vaccine to the cells has been developed and provided by Italy’s IRBM, says Mattei Liguori, IRBM Managing Director.

"This is how the vaccine works: in this case [the coronavirus], a protein must be synthesized that will block the virus. It is put into a sort of a shuttle that delivers the protein to the body, allowing it to penetrate the immune system. This leads to secretion of antibodies that prohibit the virus from infiltrating the body. Our system is this shuttle, used in this type of vaccines," Liguori explained.

He underscored that the developers of the vaccine seek to put it into mass production shortly.

"We expect to produce 60 million doses for Europe before the end of this year, and to bring this number to 400 million in the first quarter of 2021," Liguori said, adding that the vaccine will be registered between September and October, and then the developers will immediately file for production permission.

He noted that there is still a long way before the vaccine is fully ready.

"We will have to make a long way, this vaccine is only a candidate at this point," he underscored, but noted that IRBM feels encouraged by the results of the first stage of clinical trials, which revealed a good immune response.

Speaking about competition, Liguori pointed out that it is difficult to steal a vaccine.

"It is not just about the formula, which is very difficult, it is also about its replication and activation," he noted.

IRBM, one of the world’s leading developer of innovative medicines, was established in 2000 in Rome as a division of Merk Research Laboratories, the trans-national pharma company, based in the US. The company develops innovative vaccines and produces new drug formulas for antiviral drugs and drugs for oncological diseases. The company’s researchers were among the first to extract an Ebola strain, which facilitated development of the vaccine.