Coronavirus cases climb to 29,000 in Azerbaijan

BAKU, July 23. /TASS/. One-day coronavirus cases have risen by 347 in Azerbaijan in the past day, down by 44 compared with Wednesday, bringing the total to 29,980 (0.3% of the country’s population), the governmental crisis center said in a statement on Thursday.

According to the crisis center, 531 patients were discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours. Over the past week, the number of recoveries outstripped the number of new cases. A total of 20,974 recoveries have been recorded so far.

"Over the past 24 hours, six people with positive coronavirus tests have died," the statement says. On Tuesday, nine deaths were reported. Azerbaijan’s death toll has climbed to 391. A total of 7,615 patients are being treated in hospitals.

The country has carried out 658,782 coronavirus tests, with 8,829 of them in the past 24 hours.

Last week, Azerbaijan extended strict lockdown measures until August 31 due to the epidemic situation. Residents of Baku and 13 other major cities and regions will be in quarantine until August 5.

