UK parliament’s report attempts to demonize Russia, Federation Council Speaker says

"This topic of Russia’s incredible might has gotten old as well as [the idea of] its interference in all global processes and influence on the elections. <...> It is simply unbecoming, ridiculous. Of course, this is yet another attempt to demonize Russia," she said at a press conference on the results of the spring session.

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. The report by British members of the Parliament of the alleged Russian meddling in the 2014 Scottish independence referendum is yet another attempt to demonize our country, Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matvienko said on Thursday.

She emphasizes that the British do not ascribe the Brexit situation to Russia though but remembered the 2014 referendum instead.

"So it is the British sorting things out among themselves but it’s still Russia’s fault. Well, this is altogether unbecoming of such a country. We are not going to explain ourselves. I think that this is not worth commenting on even, because this is bordering on being some sort of clumsy, dumb stereotypes," the council speaker noted.

She added that she read the report but did not see there the proof of Russia’s guilt. "It (the report-TASS) impressed me in the most negative way, I can say that [it is] unsubstantiated, preposterous and in general it is not clear what Russia has to do with it. Of course, this is the line coordinated with the allies, in order to contain Russia’s development. They understand completely that Russia does not threaten anyone, Russia is not going to attack anyone," she concluded.

The report by the UK parliamentary intelligence and security committee published on Tuesday asserts that the improvement of the relations between London and Moscow is impossible with the current Russian administration. The lawmakers think that Russia "carries out malicious cyber activity," employing organized crime groups. The committee also claimed that Russia attempted to influence the results of the 2014 Scottish independence referendum.