Armenian Defense Ministry describes border situation as relatively calm

"The situation on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border remained relatively calm on the night of July 23. The enemy violated the ceasefire six times, firing about 43 munitions at the Armenian positions," she said.

Tensions on the Azerbaijan-Armenia border started to escalate on July 12. The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said that the Armenian military had attempted an artillery attack on Azerbaijan’s positions along the border. According to the ministry, 12 military servicemen have been killed. The Armenian Defense Ministry, in turn, says that tensions started to rise after a breakthrough attempt by the Azerbaijani military. According to Yerevan, four Armenian troops have been killed and ten suffered wounds.

The conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the highland region of Nagorno-Karabakh, a disputed territory that had been part of Azerbaijan before the Soviet Union break-up, but primarily populated by ethnic Armenians, broke out in February 1988 after the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region announced its withdrawal from the Azerbaijan Soviet Socialist Republic. In 1992-1994, tensions boiled over and exploded into large-scale military action for control over the enclave and seven adjacent territories after Azerbaijan lost control of them. Talks on the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement have been ongoing since 1992 under the OSCE Minsk Group, led by its three co-chairs - Russia, France and the United States.