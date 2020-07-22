UN calls for journalists’ rights to be respected after attack on Russian TV crew

UNITED NATIONS, July 23. /TASS/. The United Nations called for an investigation into the attack on Russian journalists in Portland (Oregon), Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric told TASS on Wednesday.

"I don't have the details of the incident, but what is clear is that journalists everywhere need to be able to do their work free of any harassment, whether it is from law enforcement or from protesters," Dujarric said when asked by TASS to comment on the incident with reporters working Russia’s Channel One.

"And any case of journalists being harassed or beaten, wherever it occurs, needs to be fully investigated," he added.

Earlier, Channel One’s press office said that its film crew got in the way of people dressed in camouflage who ran out of the court hall after tensions escalated outside. The reporters received bruises and scratches and their camera was smashed.

In Portland, the protests have been ongoing since the death of African-American George Floyd in Minneapolis in late May. Last week, armed federal officers were involved in dispersing rioters. This decision came under criticism of the Democratic Party. Governor of Oregon, Democrat Kate Brown demanded US President Donald Trump withdraw federal officers from the city and stop detaining protesters.