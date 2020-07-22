EU foreign policy chief calls on Armenia, Azerbaijan to de-escalate conflict

"On Wednesday 22 July, EU High Representative/Vice-President, Josep Borrell, held a three-way phone call with Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, Armenian Foreign Minister, and Jeyhun Bayramov, the newly-appointed Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs, to discuss the recent armed confrontations along the international state border between the two countries," the statement reads.

BRUSSELS, July 22. /TASS/. EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell has called on the Armenian and Azerbaijani governments to take measures to avoid further escalation of the conflict in the region, the European External Action Service informed in a statement on Wednesday on the outcomes of a phone call between Borrell and his Armenian and Azerbaijani colleagues.

"During their discussions, Josep Borrell urged both sides to stop the armed confrontation and to refrain from action and rhetoric that provoke tension, in particular from any further threats to critical infrastructure in the region. He stressed that all regional actors should contribute to this peaceful goal," the statement notes.

Besides, Borrell "stressed the need for meaningful re-engagement in substantive negotiations on the key aspects of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement under the auspices of the Co-Chairs." "Both ministers concurred on this. He also highlighted the urgency of resuming the OSCE monitoring on the ground, as soon as conditions allow," the press release added.

"The High Representative/Vice-President encouraged both sides to reaffirm their commitment to a ceasefire and undertake immediate measures to prevent further escalation. In this context, Armenia and Azerbaijan should make use of their mechanism for direct communication, the established format led by the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, as well as the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office," the statement stresses.

Tensions flared up on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border on July 12, when Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said that Armenian army units had tried to attack Azerbaijan’s positions at the Tovuz section of the border with the use of artillery systems. For its part, Yerevan accused Azerbaijan of breaching the border. Baku said twelve servicemen of Azerbaijan’s army were killed since the clashes had begun. Armenia, in turn, reported that four servicemen were killed in the hostilities, while 10 servicemen were wounded. On July 17, both sides of the conflict reported that the situation on the border is relatively stable.

The conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the highland region of Nagorno-Karabakh, a disputed territory that had been part of Azerbaijan before the Soviet Union break-up, but primarily populated by ethnic Armenians, broke out in February 1988 after the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region announced its withdrawal from the Azerbaijan Soviet Socialist Republic. In 1992-1994, tensions boiled over and exploded into large-scale military action for control over the enclave and seven adjacent territories after Azerbaijan lost control of them. Talks on the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement have been ongoing since 1992 under the OSCE Minsk Group, led by its three co-chairs - Russia, France and the United States.