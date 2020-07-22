Confirmed coronavirus cases surpass 748,000 in Africa, WHO reports

PRETORIA, July 22. /TASS/. African nations have seen a single-day spike in coronavirus cases by 12,642 to 748,856, the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Regional Office for Africa said on Wednesday.
According to the Regional Office for Africa, the number of coronavirus-related deaths has risen by 259 to 15,685, while the number of recoveries surpassed 409,000.
South Africa accounts for the biggest number of coronavirus cases across Africa - 381,798, with 5,368 fatalities. The death toll in Egypt tops 4,352, while 88,402 cases have been confirmed. Algeria has registered 1,100 deaths from the coronavirus.
In Sub-Saharan Africa, Nigeria is ranked second to South Africa (37,801 cases and 805 deaths) and is followed by Ghana (28,989 cases and 153 deaths).
In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.
On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 15,107,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 619,800 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 9,128,100 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.