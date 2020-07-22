Confirmed coronavirus cases surpass 748,000 in Africa, WHO reports

PRETORIA, July 22. /TASS/. African nations have seen a single-day spike in coronavirus cases by 12,642 to 748,856, the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Regional Office for Africa said on Wednesday.

According to the Regional Office for Africa, the number of coronavirus-related deaths has risen by 259 to 15,685, while the number of recoveries surpassed 409,000.

South Africa accounts for the biggest number of coronavirus cases across Africa - 381,798, with 5,368 fatalities. The death toll in Egypt tops 4,352, while 88,402 cases have been confirmed. Algeria has registered 1,100 deaths from the coronavirus.

In Sub-Saharan Africa, Nigeria is ranked second to South Africa (37,801 cases and 805 deaths) and is followed by Ghana (28,989 cases and 153 deaths).