Neighboring countries should have say on conditions for Libya settlement, Lavrov says

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. Russia assigns a significant part to Libya’s neighbors in resolving the conflict in that country, as their security depends on it, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a joint news conference with Algerian counterpart Sabri Boukadoum, held after their talks on Wednesday.

"We assign the most active role [in settlement] to Libya’s neighbors - including Algeria, including Tunisia, including Egypt - as it is about normalization in a neighboring country for those states. The security in both Algeria and other neighbors of Libya relies on how successfully the Libyan problems will be solved," Lavrov said.

"We are convinced that all the Libyan sides should take part in direct talks at this stage of our joint efforts, and that all the neighbors of Libya must have a say in shaping the conditions for intra-Libyan settlement," he said answering a reporter’s question.

"We can witness the consequences of NATO’s criminal adventure, namely the infiltration of terrorists through Libya into other African countries, arms smuggling, other forms of organized crime, drug trafficking and illegal migration. Without doubt, all that poses huge risks and threats for regional nations, including for our Algerian friends," he added.

The Russian foreign minister emphasized Algeria’s role in settling the Libya conflict.

"Our Algerian friends, like the Russian Federation, work alongside all the Libyan political forces without exception, and I think that only in that is the key to success in a future solution to the problem," Lavrov said.

The Russian foreign minister recalled that Russia had insisted on inviting the neighboring countries of Libya and the country’s both warring parties to the Libya conference in Berlin. Nevertheless, many extra-regional players "did not care at all about the fate of the people of Libya and about the fate of the Libyan state."

"They simply destroyed that state. They bet on one of the Libyan sides in their geopolitical games, absolutely ignoring the African Union’s point of view and the African Union’s attempts to normalize the situation somehow. It was criminal behavior of our NATO counterparts," Lavrov added.

Libya crisis

Libya currently has two parallel bodies of executive power, namely the internationally recognized Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) headed by Prime Minister Fayez al-Serraj, and the interim government of Abdullah al-Thani, seated in the east of the country, along with the elected parliament, which is supported by the Libyan National Army (LNA) led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar.

On April 4, 2019 Haftar launched an offensive on Tripoli. The government in the capital asked Turkey for protection. Backed by Ankara, the Government of National Accord regained control over some regions seized by the LNA. In particular, in May, the government forces seized the strategic al-Watiya airbase abandoned by Haftar forces. Later, Turkey was reported to be holding talks with the Tripoli-based cabinet about a possibility of using the Libyan military bases like al-Watiya and the Misurata naval base (200 kilometers east of Tripoli).