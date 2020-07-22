Ukrainian police step up security in Kiev, nine other regions

KIEV, July 22. /TASS/. The Ukrainian national police stepped up security measures in the country’s capital Kiev and nine other regions in the wake of Tuesday’s bus hijacking in the city of Lutsk.

Security measures were toughened in the regions of Vinnitsa, Zhitomir, Transcarpathia, Ivano-Frankovsk, Lvov, Rovno, Ternopol, Khmelnitsky and Chernovtsy.

"The decision has been made with an aim to promptly respond to crime-related situations, avoid destabilization and to fulfill the task of averting manifestations of terrorism," police said in a statement.

Officers will patrol city streets, bus and railway stations, and set up mobile checkpoints at roads leading to major cities.

A bus in Lutsk with around 20 people onboard was hijacked earlier on Tuesday. The police said the terrorist was armed with grenades and an automatic weapon. The man himself informed the police about seizing the bus and noted that he had "planted another landmine in a crowded place in the city which can detonate." The hostages were released on Tuesday night.

The incident was followed by a series of bomb alerts. Although most of them turned out to be false, two explosive devices were found and defused in Kiev.