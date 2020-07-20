Number of coronavirus cases in Africa exceeds 721,000, WHO reports

PRETORIA, July 20. /TASS/. More than 57,000 confirmed coronavirus cases were registered in African countries in the past 24 hours, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 721,000, the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Regional Office for Africa said on Monday.
The overall number of COVID-19 cases in Africa currently stands at 721,187, with 57,539 cases confirmed during the past day. The number of coronavirus-associated deaths amounts to 15,166, with 780 fatalities registered during the day. As many as 382,000 patients have recovered.
South Africa accounts for the biggest number of Africa’s coronavirus cases and fatalities - 364,328 and 5,033, respectively. Egypt is second after South Africa in terms of coronavirus-associated deaths and cases - 4,302 and 87,775, respectively. As many as 1,078 coronavirus-related deaths were reported from Algeria.
In Sub-Saharan Africa, Nigeria is second after South Africa in terms of coronavirus cases (36,663 cases and 789 fatalities). Next is Ghana (27,667 cases and 148 deaths).
In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.
On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 14,655,600 people have been infected worldwide and more than 609,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 8,742,600 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.