Number of coronavirus cases in Africa exceeds 721,000, WHO reports

PRETORIA, July 20. /TASS/. More than 57,000 confirmed coronavirus cases were registered in African countries in the past 24 hours, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 721,000, the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Regional Office for Africa said on Monday.

The overall number of COVID-19 cases in Africa currently stands at 721,187, with 57,539 cases confirmed during the past day. The number of coronavirus-associated deaths amounts to 15,166, with 780 fatalities registered during the day. As many as 382,000 patients have recovered.

South Africa accounts for the biggest number of Africa’s coronavirus cases and fatalities - 364,328 and 5,033, respectively. Egypt is second after South Africa in terms of coronavirus-associated deaths and cases - 4,302 and 87,775, respectively. As many as 1,078 coronavirus-related deaths were reported from Algeria.