Voting at Syria’s parliamentary elections extended for four hours

TASS, June 19. Voting at Sunday’s parliamentary elections in Syria has been extended for four hours, SANA News Agency reported, citing Syria’s Higher Judicial Committee for Elections (HJCE).

According to the HJCE, voting has been extended until 23:00 local time as too many people are coming to polling stations to cast their votes.

HJCE chairman, Samer Zemreik, said earlier that the voting proceeded without violations. He also said that the flow of voters at polling stations had visibly increased in the second half of the day and the committee was looking at extending the voting time.

A total of 7,277 polling stations opened for voter at seven in the morning. As many as 18.7 million Syrians older than 18 enjoy the right to vote. A total of 1,656 candidates, including 200 women, are vying for 250 seats in the Syrian parliament, People’s Council.