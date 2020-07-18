EU leaders again fail to reach agreement on budget

BRUSSELS, July 19. /TASS/. Heads of states and governments of the European Union did not reach an agreement on preparation of the seven-year budget plan for 2021-2027 and the economic recovery fund after the second day of the summit in Brussels, a EU Council’s spokesman told reporters.

"The European Council’s plenary has now ended. President of the European Council Charles Michel will reconvene meeting tomorrow at noon," the spokesperson said.

Michel can present a new conciliatory solution to summit participants on Sunday, a source in the delegation of one of EU member-states told TASS. "The head of the European Council decided to take a pause again because positions have not been brought closer yet. He will probably present a new conciliatory proposal tomorrow," the source noted.

The summit was to be formally closed on Saturday but diplomats had assumed it might drag on the third day.