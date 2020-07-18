Tripoli-based government assures Moscow of solution to release of Russian nationals

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. Russia has received written assurances from the Libyan Government of National Accord that a solution to the release of the Russian nationals - Maksim Shugalei and Samer Hasan Ali, employees of the Russian non-profit organization ‘Foundation for National Values Protection’ - who were detained in 2019, will be found in the near future, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement on Saturday.

"As a result of our persistent efforts, we have received written assurances from [Foreign Minister] of the Government of National Accord Muhammad Siyala that the problem of our citizens will be closed in the foreseeable future," the statement says.