Number of coronavirus cases worldwide reaches over 14 mln people

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. The number of detected coronavirus cases in the world exceeded 14 mln on Saturday, according to Johns Hopkins University, which calculates the figure based on information from international organizations, federal and local authorities.

According to the report, 14,037,021 people were infected with coronavirus, 600,665 died. The United States has the largest number of detected cases (3,638,002), followed by Brazil (2,046,328), and India (1,003,832).

Russia ranks fourth in the number of cases. According to the operational headquarters for the fight against coronavirus, 759,203 cases were registered in Russia, while 539,373 people recovered, and 12,123 died.