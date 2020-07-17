Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 237,000 in past day - WHO

TASS, July 18. More than 237,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide on July 17, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 13.6 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Friday.

As of 11:00 Moscow time on July 17, as many as 13,616,593 novel coronavirus cases and 585,727 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 237,743 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 5,682.

The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the countries.

South and North America accounts for the majority of confirmed coronavirus cases - 7,154,840. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 137,989 and the number of deaths - by 3,554 and reached 297,855.

The number confirmed COVID-2019 cases in Europe amounts to 3,008,972 and the number of fatalities is 205,482. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 21,719 and the number of deaths - by 476.

The East Mediterranean region has 1,346,982 cases and 33,281 fatalities as of July 17. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 15,089 and the number of deaths - by 505.

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (3,472,659), Brazil (1,966,748), India (1,003,832), Russia (759,203), Peru (337,724), South Africa (324,221), Chile (323,698), Mexico (317,635), the United Kingdom (292,556), and Iran (267,061).

A pneumonia outbreak caused by the COVID-19 virus (previously known as 2019-nCoV) was reported in China’s city of Wuhan, a large trade and industrial center with a population of 12 million, in late December 2019. Since then, cases of the new coronavirus have been reported from nearly all parts of the world. On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.