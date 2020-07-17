{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 237,000 in past day - WHO

585,727 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe

TASS, July 18. More than 237,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide on July 17, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 13.6 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Friday.

As of 11:00 Moscow time on July 17, as many as 13,616,593 novel coronavirus cases and 585,727 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 237,743 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 5,682.

The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the countries.

South and North America accounts for the majority of confirmed coronavirus cases - 7,154,840. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 137,989 and the number of deaths - by 3,554 and reached 297,855.

The number confirmed COVID-2019 cases in Europe amounts to 3,008,972 and the number of fatalities is 205,482. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 21,719 and the number of deaths - by 476.

The East Mediterranean region has 1,346,982 cases and 33,281 fatalities as of July 17. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 15,089 and the number of deaths - by 505.

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (3,472,659), Brazil (1,966,748), India (1,003,832), Russia (759,203), Peru (337,724), South Africa (324,221), Chile (323,698), Mexico (317,635), the United Kingdom (292,556), and Iran (267,061).

A pneumonia outbreak caused by the COVID-19 virus (previously known as 2019-nCoV) was reported in China’s city of Wuhan, a large trade and industrial center with a population of 12 million, in late December 2019. Since then, cases of the new coronavirus have been reported from nearly all parts of the world. On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.

World
Armenian army needs no assistance to control situation on border with Azerbaijan
The situation on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border escalated on July 12, when Azerbaijan said that the Armenian army had tried to attack Azerbaijan’s positions with use of artillery systems
Read more
Baku, Yerevan exchange statements on possibility of striking critical infrastructure
Tensions on Armenian-Azerbaijani border flared up on July 12
Read more
Outsourcing to ease Russian-Iranian trade amid sanctions, says official
Russian-Iranian Business Council Vladimir Obydenov added that the mechanism is relevant as Russian producers may be reluctant to make deals with Iranian businesses because of US sanctions.
Read more
Central Russian court places members of Jehovah’s Witnesses in custody until September
As part of the case, ten people are suspected of running a local religious organization affiliated with Jehovah’s Witnesses
Read more
Hainan conducts large-scale campaign to boost consumption
The "618" promotion was first held in China in 2013
Read more
Moscow mayor says renewed lockdown over coronavirus highly unlikely
Moscow imposed a lockdown starting on March 29
Read more
Putin to take part in keel-laying ceremony for warships in Crimea July 16
Read more
Koronavir anti-coronavirus drug has been released in Russia
Koronavir is one of the first drugs in the world that fights not the complications from SARS-CoV-2, but directly the virus itself
Read more
Chinese Entrepreneurs Union in Russia intends to promote Russian products on Hainan
Read more
Russia, Germany discuss potential production of Russian COVID-19 vaccine in Germany
There was a meeting between Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko and German Ambassador to Russia Geza Andreas von Geyr
Read more
Second stage of testing of Russian COVID-19 vaccine to conclude on August 3
The first stage went successfully
Read more
Russia chooses first 13 countries for resuming international flight connection
The list of countries that meet epidemiological safety requirements include the UK, Hungary, Germany, Denmark, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Finland, Vietnam, China, Mongolia, Sri Lanka
Read more
Shipbuilders deliver two latest fast-speed patrol boats to Russian Navy
The boats officially entered service with the Baltic Fleet
Read more
Over 50 countries submit purchase requests for anti-COVID-19 Avifavir
The production of the drug has been increased to 300,000 courses a month
Read more
Hainan launches new online project about new Jiangdong district for investors
According to the official, the Chinese government has prepared about 20 incentives for the companies to significantly reduce production costs
Read more
Russian shipbuilders to lay down four warships, two submarines on July 16
Among theam are Project 22350 two frigates, Project 885M ‘Yasen-M’ two multi-purpose nuclear-powered submarines and Project 23900 two multi-purpose amphibious assault ships
Read more
China's Tanso-2 research vessel returns to Sanya port
Hainan is setting up a big modern laboratory for deep-sea ocean research
Read more
Over a quarter of Russia’s population now immune to coronavirus, says sanitary watchdog
To date, 746,369 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 523,249 patients having recovered from the disease
Read more
US quits Open Skies Treaty in bid to fully control space - Russian defense official
According to Ryzhkov, Russia’s current technologies used during the Open Skies Treaty implementation are seven years ahead of those of its rivals
Read more
Putin, Merkel condemn Kiev’s statements on review of Minsk Agreements
According to the Kremlin press service, Russian head of state "emphasized the counter-productivity of Ukrainian attempts to distort the substance of the Minsk Agreements"
Read more
Putin changes plans, will visit Crimea on July 20
On Thursday he will instead call the first meeting on the budget process
Read more
New US sanctions will not have serious impact on TurkStream, expert says
To date, the first line of the TurkStream has already been launched
Read more
Press review: Can Russia resolve the Azeri-Armenian clash and OSCE leadership decapitated
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, July 17
Read more
‘Truman, Eisenhower, Kennedy rolling over in their graves’: Diplomat rips Trump’s EU jab
According to the Russian diplomat, the former US presidents that saw the beginning of the European integration process would have been taken aback by Trump’s statements
Read more
Hainan cuts jet fuel prices for Chinese and foreign airlines
Thus, Hainan currently has the lowest price for fuel stored in customs warehouses
Read more
Criminal proceeding initiated against 10 Jehova’s Witnesses in Russia’s Voronezh
The members of the organization continued its activity between 2018 and 2020, although they were informed about the ban
Read more
Baku reports renewed clashes on Azerbaijan-Armenia border
The situation on the border escalated on July 12
Read more
Unfair competition: Kremlin blasts US threat against EU companies over Russian pipelines
The construction of the Nord Stream 2 project was suspended at the end of 2019 when the Swiss pipe-laying company Allseas stopped work due to US sanctions
Read more
COVID-19 vaccine trials show it is safe and well tolerated, says Defense Ministry
Eighteen volunteers took part in the vaccine trials
Read more
Turkey, Russia continue talks on S-400 deliveries
Turkey is the first NATO member state to purchase such air defense missile systems from Russia
Read more
Russia calling on Georgia to cease border provocations and begin dialogue
Russia concerned over increased cases of illegal border crossings from Georgia
Read more
Russia to supply anti-coronavirus drug to Peru via a local company - RDIF
The representative with the Russian Direct Investment Fund noted that RDIF is ready to fully meet the demand for the drug
Read more
Press review: US to target Nord Stream 2’s EU creditors and Russia cracks down on US cult
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, July 16
Read more
Russia reports over 6,400 new COVID-19 cases
The daily growth rate in the past 10 days did not exceed 0.9%
Read more
Russian hi-tech firm develops mobile anti-drone system
The system can identify a drone under the ‘friend or foe’ principle without an operator’s participation
Read more
Turkey pledges to ensure safety of info about S-400 systems purchased from Russia
The official said that from the very start, Ankara has planned to integrate the Russian-made systems into its defense
Read more
Duty free festival to kick off on Hainan in July
In April 2018, President Xi Jinping said that the Chinese authorities intend to actively involve Hainan in globalization and to draw foreign investors to the island province
Read more
Number of Hainan market participants exceeds one million
According to the Hainan Department of Commerce, in 2019, 338 enterprises with foreign capital were created in the province
Read more
Press review: Putin’s May decree adjusted and clashes erupt between Armenia, Azerbaijan
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, July 14
Read more
Russian shipyard floats out first serial Borei-A-class nuclear-powered submarine
The lead submarine of Project 955A, the Knyaz Vladimir, has already entered service with the Russian Navy
Read more
Hainan introduces preferential income tax for certain groups of specialists
In accordance with the decision, such a rate will be maintained until the end of 2024
Read more
Kremlin rebuffs UK’s ‘hacking attack’ accusations against Russia
The Kremlin spokesman said he knew nothing about the Cozy Bear hacking group
Read more
US needs billions to adjust missile shield for hypersonic missiles — Russian official
In his words "hundreds of billions of dollars of US taxpayers" have already been spent to create the missile shield, and more will be needed
Read more
US Treasury targets entities allegedly linked with Russian businessman Prigozhin
The US Treasury Department said that the actors targeted today "have directly facilitated Prigozhin’s global operations and attempted to suppress protestors seeking democratic reforms in Sudan"
Read more
ECHR registers Dutch lawsuit against Russia over MH17 Boeing crash over Ukraine
The court explained that the Government of the Netherlands claims that the plane was hit by a missile, launched from the Buk air defense system that allegedly belonged to Russia
Read more
About 150,000 Russian troops go on high alert in snap combat readiness check
The surprise combat readiness check is held on Putin's order
Read more
Russia may finish first in race for coronavirus vaccine, says expert
Phase 2 trials of this vaccine will be completed on August 3
Read more
All repatriation flight returnees will self-isolate for 14 days
Moreover, foreign citizens travelling to Russia for working purpose also have to self-isolate for 14 days
Read more
Russian university says clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine completed
The volunteers will be discharged on July 15 and July 20
Read more
Russia might register coronavirus vaccine by end of summer - expert
Now the development of the vaccine is at the stage of preclinical trials, they might last another month
Read more
Moscow court arrests four more suspects in baby trade scandal
The criminal case was initiated in January this year, after a newborn boy body was discovered in a settlement in the Moscow Region
Read more