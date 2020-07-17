Number of coronavirus cases in Africa exceeds 663,000, WHO reports

PRETORIA, July 17. /TASS/. More than 38,000 confirmed coronavirus cases were registered in African countries in the past 24 hours, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 663,000, the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Regional Office for Africa said on Friday.

The overall number of COVID-19 cases in Africa currently stands at 663,648, with 38,348 cases confirmed during the past day. The number of coronavirus-associated deaths amounts to 14,386, with 614 fatalities registered during the day. As many as 343,000 patients have recovered.

South Africa accounts for the biggest number of Africa’s coronavirus cases and fatalities - 324,221 and 4,669, respectively. Egypt is second after South Africa in terms of coronavirus-associated deaths and cases - 4,120 and 85,771, respectively. As many as 1,052 coronavirus-related deaths were reported from Algeria.

In Sub-Saharan Africa, Nigeria is second after South Africa in terms of coronavirus cases (34,854 cases and 769 fatalities). Next is Ghana (26,125 cases and 139 deaths).

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 13,964,200 people have been infected worldwide and more than 593,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 8,295,200 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.