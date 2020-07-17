Global coronavirus record: 1.6 million people contract virus in a week

The virus is changing its geographical centers, as Americas and Asia remain local epicenter, the situation is deteriorating in Southern Africa as well as Eastern and Southern Europe. Authorities of some European states are already declaring the beginning of a second wave, bringing back some restrictions and even lockdowns to fend off the spread.

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus infections rose by 1.6 million globally in the past seven days. This is the highest weekly increase since the pandemic emerged, one month ago this number stood at one million, while May figures did not exceed 600,000. The global cases have been increasing at 13% every day for the last week.

At the same time, the current death rate dropped to its minimal figure of 4.3%. Overall, almost 600,000 people died from coronavirus-related causes around the world.

On the positive side, recoveries are soaring as around one million people recovered from the virus in a single week. Overall, 7.7 million people were treated and overcame COVID-19 or approximately 56% of all cases.

Local peaks

The United States has been reporting grim figures for four weeks now, as infection rates went up again after sharply declining back in May. The number of infections went up by 14.63% compared to 13.5% the previous week. In the last few days, the country has been registering around 70,000 new daily infections, twice as many as in April.

California is struggling the most with around 365,000 known cases followed by Texas (313,000), where there are more detected infections than in the United Kingdom or Spain. More outbreaks are reported from Arizona, Florida and a few other states. Local authorities are forced to reinstate restrictions that were recently eased and mandate masks in public spaces.

Brazil’s weekly increase dropped from the maximum of 22% in mid-June to 14.5%. Nevertheless, the country is registering 35,000-40,000 new cases daily, bringing the total over the two million mark. Brazil is ranked second in total case in the world after the US.

India follows in third place, where rates of infections are picking up pace. Overall, the country has one million known cases, including 34,900 reported in the past 24 hours. The weekly increase stands at 27%, last week had similar figures.

South Africa is also recording high infection rates (36% growth, 324,000 infections), as well as Colombia (29%, 173,000) and Argentina (26.6%, 114,000). South Africa is the main epicenter in Africa where 12,500 new cases are identified daily on average, the country rose from 13th place in the world to 6th in total case in seven days.

European outbreaks

Local coronavirus outbreaks in Europe emerged in late June when borders reopened. The situation deteriorated further after the European Union officially resumed air travel. Eastern Europe is hit the most, as the subregion’s infection rates top those identified in spring. In particular, this is true for Serbia (20,000 cases), Romania (35,000) and Bulgaria (8,000) where leaderships have no choice but to reimpose tough restrictions to get on top of the situation.

Somewhat worrying figures are reported from such popular touristic destinations as Spain (257,500 infections), Italy (244,000) and France (174,000). However, in the last seven days the infection rates did not accelerate - Italy recorded a 0.6% increase, Spain had a 0.9% increase, while France identified 2.2% more infections.

Out of all European states it is only the UK that remains in the top ten most affected countries, but the infection rates are dropping across the country. France and Germany can soon leave the top twenty in total infections as well.

Ranked fourth in the world (759,200 cases), Russia is reporting improving numbers. This week, cases only went up by record-low 6.4%, one of the lowest infection rates in the top ten.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the world.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 13,964,200 people have been infected worldwide and more than 593,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 8,295,200 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.