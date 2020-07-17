RDIF delivers to Kazakhstan first 9,500 packs of Avifavir

Within the framework of the memorandum the RDIF has already delivered to Kazakhstan first batches of the anticoronaviral drug Avifavir.

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and the Kazakh National Welfare Fund Samruk Kazyna have signed a memorandum of cooperation in order to counteract the coronavirus infection, the RDIF statement said.

"The international cooperation is a key condition for a successful fight against the coronavirus pandemic. The RDIF actively interacts with the Samruk Kazyna foundation in order to deliver to Kazakhstan the cutting-edge Russian solutions for fighting the COVID-19. Kazakhstan has already received 9,500 packs of Avifavir - the world’s first registered favipiravir-based drug against the coronavirus with clinically proven effectiveness," as the statement quotes head of the RDIF Kirill Dmitriev.

The RDIF and the Samruk Kazyna foundation have also agreed on cooperation in clinical trials, purchases, and the production of a vaccine against the coronavirus. According to the memorandum, the sides will consider the opportunities to obtain in Kazakhstan the necessary certification for the first Russian vaccine against the coronavirus produced by the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Russian Healthcare Ministry for the subsequent deliveries or localization of the vaccine production in Kazakhstan.