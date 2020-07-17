EAEU proves its viability amid pandemic, Armenian PM says

MINSK, July 17. /TASS/. The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) has stood the test of the coronavirus pandemic, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Minsk on Friday.

"My dear friends, this is our first face-to-face meeting after a long break caused by the coronavirus pandemic. In this regard, I am pleased to note that our union has stood this test. It has proved its viability in a crisis situation, showing what an important role it plays in the lives of our countries," he said, addressing the meeting’s participants.

According to the Armenian prime minister, the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council did not stop its activities, not even for a second, holding online meetings to exchange information on developments in the member states and making decisions crucial for the organization’s future.

"If it hadn’t been for strong friendship between our countries and peoples, cooperation within the union would not have been this effective. It is particularly important for me to highlight the high level of cooperation and mutual assistance that we have seen these days on the part of all our partners in the union," Pashinyan noted.

He especially thanked Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk "for quickly responding to all the issues concerning the need to ensure continuous transport services between Armenia and Russia, which was strategically important for the Armenian economy.".