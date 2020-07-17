Ankara opposes US sanctions on TurkStream, says diplomatic source

ANKARA, July 17. /TASS/. Turkey closely cooperates with Russia in the energy sector and therefore the republic opposes the unilateral sanctions of the United States, a diplomatic source in Ankara told a TASS correspondent. The diplomat was commenting on US intentions to put Nord Stream 2 and TurkStream on the list of projects subject to restrictions under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA).
"Turkey has in all cases stated that it opposes unilateral sanctions. We have very close relations with Russia in the energy sector. Turk Stream is a project that was created and implemented in accordance with the needs and requirements of the countries of the region. Therefore, we do not consider it is correct that [the United States] interferes in such a way in the affairs of the countries involved, "the source said.
On Wednesday, US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said that the US State Department would include the Nord Stream 2 and the second line of the TurkStream into projects, which come under CAATSA.
The TurkStream project is a pipeline consisting of two lines each capable of transmitting 15.75 billion cubic meters of gas annually. The first line is intended for the Turkish market, while the second branch is going to supply the countries of Southern and Southeastern Europe. Gazprom considers Greece, Italy, Bulgaria, Serbia and Hungary as potential markets.
The Nord Stream 2 project contemplates construction of two gas pipeline strings with the total capacity of 55 bln cubic meters per year from Russia to Germany across the Baltic Sea. The gas pipeline is 93% complete to date. The construction was suspended at the end of 2019 when Swiss pipe-laying company Allseas stopped work due to US sanctions.