Ankara opposes US sanctions on TurkStream, says diplomatic source

ANKARA, July 17. /TASS/. Turkey closely cooperates with Russia in the energy sector and therefore the republic opposes the unilateral sanctions of the United States, a diplomatic source in Ankara told a TASS correspondent. The diplomat was commenting on US intentions to put Nord Stream 2 and TurkStream on the list of projects subject to restrictions under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA).

"Turkey has in all cases stated that it opposes unilateral sanctions. We have very close relations with Russia in the energy sector. Turk Stream is a project that was created and implemented in accordance with the needs and requirements of the countries of the region. Therefore, we do not consider it is correct that [the United States] interferes in such a way in the affairs of the countries involved, "the source said.