Russian, Chinese media outlets becoming more important globally, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov believes that as the global unipolarity is undermined now, the leading role of English-language media outlets is declining as well, while Russian and Chinese media sources are becoming increasingly important.

"Any country is now forced to tell its story in the world and for the world, especially such a large country as ours," he said in an interview with Avtoradio. According to him, "the stronger a country becomes, the more discontent it raises among the states who want to dominate the world arena." "This is projected directly on Russia. The stronger we become, the less we are liked by the countries seeking global leadership. This has always been and will be like that, we need to continue living in these conditions," Peskov stressed. The Kremlin representative acknowledged, "biased coverage of any information about Russia does take place in many western media outlets, particularly the global leaders."