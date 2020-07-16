Thirteen coronavirus patients die in Moscow in past day — crisis center

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. Thirteen coronavirus patients died in Moscow in the past 24 hours, the city’s anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Thursday.

"Thirteen coronavirus-positive patients diagnosed with pneumonia have died in Moscow," it said, adding the overall number of coronavirus-related deaths in Moscow has reached 4,271.

Moscow was the hardest hit by coronavirus among the Russian regions. However, according to the latest figures, the situation has visibly improved in the capital city.

Overall, it reports 231,801 coronavirus cases, including 531 cases in the past 24 hours. As many as 168,955 patients have recovered. The number of single-day recoveries has once again exceeded the number of new cases, making up 1,145 people. The biggest number of coronavirus patients were discharged from hospitals on May 26, when 8,033 recoveries were reported. A campaign to test Moscow residents for antibodies to coronavirus continues in Moscow.

According to the latest statistics, over 13,717,900 people have been infected worldwide and more than 587,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 8,172,400 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, 752,797 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 531,692 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 11,937 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.