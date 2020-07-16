Serbia’s coronavirus cases reach 19,717

BELGRADE, July 16. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus infections in Serbia increased by 383 in the past 24 hours to reach 19,717, while the number of coronavirus-related fatalities climbed to 442, the national health ministry said Thursday.

According to the agency, 13 more people died in the past 24 hours, the death rate stands at 2.24%, while 177 coronavirus patients are put on ventilators. In a single day, 9,183 people were tested for the virus. On Wednesday, the ministry reported 351 new infections. Overall, the country hospitalized 4,662 patients with coronavirus, meanwhile, 524,578 people were tested for the virus across the country.

Currently, 20 cities and municipalities across Serbia imposed a state of emergency. According to medical workers, the second wave in the country is distinguished by severe symptoms and a large number of younger people among those who contracted the virus. The average age of the infected people is between 30 and 50, 70% of the cases report pneumonia. The national healthcare system is currently overloaded, hospitals are full. Doctors also note that mass rallies that broke out in Serbia on July 7 worsened the epidemiological situation.

