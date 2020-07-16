Embassy unveils event-packed plans of Russia, Germany for October

MOSCOW, July 16./TASS/. Moscow and Berlin expect to hold joint events in October, as well as official meetings, even top level ones, Viktor Richter who heads the political section at the Germany Embassy in Moscow, told the online 6th Youth Forum of the Potsdam Meetings on Thursday.

"I would like to say a few words about anniversary events. We were preparing special events for [the] 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations, the Treaty of Moscow and the Two Plus Four Agreement among others. A lot of dates," the diplomat said.

He said that many events were planned for October. "We also presume that we will have official meetings, bilateral meetings, and this also plays a major role since these are contacts at the top level," Richter pointed out.

Focusing on the diplomatic agenda, he noted that the pandemic has dealt a blow to joint diplomatic activity, but has not paralyzed it. "The theme year and its events continue. We have already spoken about the year of scientific and academic exchanges. The year ends soon. At the end, we are planning a meeting at the foreign ministerial level with the participation of [Russian Foreign Minister Sergey] Lavrov," he stressed.

According to the diplomat, joint Russian-German activity will continue with the year of economy and sustained development and the year of Germany in Russia. A lot of cultural events are planned, he stressed, adding that many of them will be held online.

