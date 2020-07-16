Russia’s Lavrov to hold talks with UN General Assembly President-elect on July 23

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. Volkan Bozkir, the President-Elect of the 75th United Nations General Assembly will come to Moscow on July 22-23, and will conduct negotiations with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, the Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday.

"Volkan Bozkir will visit Moscow on July 22-23. He has been elected as the President of the 75th United Nations General Assembly which will begin in September in New York. On July 23, he will conduct substantial talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov," Zakharova said.

"The sides plan to discuss pressing international issued on the World organization’s agenda, issued of UN’s effectiveness, and the modality of the upcoming anniversary General Assembly Session," the diplomat noted.

During his visit to Moscow, Bozkir will also meet the leadership of the Federation Council and the State Duma, Zakharova added.