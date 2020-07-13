COVID-19 pandemic only to get worse unless basic rules are followed, WHO claims

GENEVA, July 13. /TASS/. The novel coronavirus will continue to spread, unless basic countering rules are complied with, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Monday.

"If the basics aren’t followed, there is only one way this pandemic is going to go," he noted. "It’s going to get worse and worse and worse."

The WHO head clarified that the basic public health principles include "physical distancing, hand washing, wearing masks, coughing etiquette and staying at home when sick."