Many nations ‘headed in wrong direction’ in fight against COVID-19, says WHO head

GENEVA, July 13. /TASS/. Many nations move in a wrong direction on their quest to fight the coronavirus epidemic, says World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

"Too many countries are headed in a wrong direction, the virus remains public enemy number one, but the actions of many governments and people do not reflect this," he said. "Mixed messages from leaders are undermining the most critical ingredient of any response [to the crisis]: trust."