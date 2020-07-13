Border clashes are inevitable while their causes exist, says Azerbaijani envoy

"Last afternoon there was another escalation on the Azerbaijan-Armenia border. Many times, being Azerbaijan’s ambassador to Russia, I talked about the necessity to eliminate the causes of the conflict. While the causes are not removed, such military action will continue," he said.

According to the envoy, the reasons today "are in the fact that over 20% of Azerbaijani territory is occupied." "Both the international community and the political forces in Russia and in other countries should become perfectly aware that never will the Azerbaijani people, the Azerbaijani government, the Azerbaijani president accept the loss of territory. It is impossible to accept the fact that troops of another state are located on the territory of your country. There are four resolutions of the UN Security Council on this issue that are not being upheld, there are many international documents on this issue, including [the ones by] the PACE, the OSCE, by other European organizations, where it is clearly delineated who is the aggressor and who is the victim," he stressed.

The diplomat thinks that the international community should recognize Armenia as "the aggressor country which occupied the territory of another state." "The very issue of Nagorno-Karabakh is, of course, surmountable. There is a format of the Minsk group of negotiations co-chaired by Russia, the US, and France. By the way, the presidents of the co-chairing countries repeatedly stated that the status quo is inacceptable. But the Armenian side does everything to maintain that status quo. While it exists, the armed conflicts are inevitable," the envoy concluded.

Border clashes

On Sunday afternoon Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry reported on the attempt of the Armenian armed forces units to attack the position of Azerbaijan’s army in the Tovuz direction of the border using artillery. According to the agency, the clashes continued overnight. According to Baku, four Azerbaijani servicemen were killed as a result of the clashes, four were wounded.

In turn, the press service of the Armenian Defense Ministry reported that as a result of the shelling two policemen on the border with Azerbaijan sustained light wounds.

The conflict between neighboring Armenia and Azerbaijan over the highland region of Nagorno-Karabakh, (a disputed territory that had been part of Azerbaijan before the Soviet Union break-up but was primarily populated by Armenians) broke out in February of 1988 after the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region announced its withdrawal from the Azerbaijani Soviet Republic. In 1992-1994, tensions boiled over and exploded into large-scale military action for control over the enclave and seven adjacent territories after Azerbaijan lost control of them. Talks on the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement have been ongoing since 1992 in the format of the so-called OSCE Minsk Group, led by its three co-chairs - Russia, France and the United States.