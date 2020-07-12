Azerbaijan reports new tensions on the border with Armenia

BAKU, July 13./TASS/. The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported late on Sunday that the situation on the border with Armenia had once again deteriorated.

"In the evening, the situation on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border at the Tovuz section deteriorated once again. The Armenian army reopened artillery fire on positions of the Azerbaijani army. The Azerbaijani army takes adequate measures in response," the ministry said on its Facebook page.

On Sunday afternoon, the Defense Ministry reported that positions of its army at the Azerbaijani-Armenian border had come under shelling by the Armenian army.

"Starting from noon on July 12, Armenian army units opened artillery shelling at our positions at the Tovuz section of the Azerbaijan-Armenian state border, having blatantly violated the ceasefire," it said, adding that two Azerbaijani soldiers were killed in the incident.

"Armenian army units made an attempt to attack the Azerbaijani army positions at the Tovuz section of the state border using artillery systems. As a result of retaliatory measures, the enemy was rebuffed and retreated sustaining losses. Two Azerbaijani soldiers were killed and five more were wounded in the incident," the ministry said.

The conflict between neighboring Armenia and Azerbaijan over the highland region of Nagorno-Karabakh, a disputed territory that had been part of Azerbaijan before the Soviet Union break-up but was mainly populated by Armenians, broke out in the early 1988 after the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region announced its withdrawal from the Azerbaijani Soviet Republic.

In 1991-1994, the confrontation spilled over into large-scale military action for control over the enclave and some adjacent territories after Azerbaijan lost control of them.

Talks on the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement have been held since 1992 in the format of the so-called OSCE Minsk Group, comprising along with its three co-chairs - Russia, France and the United States - Belarus, Germany, Italy, Sweden, Finland and Turkey.