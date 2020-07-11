WHO reports single-day increase in coronavirus cases by over 219,000

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. More than 219,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide in the past day, surpassing 12.3 million, while the coronavirus-related fatalities increased by over 5,200 to over 556,000, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Saturday.

As of 11.00 Moscow time on July 11, as many as 12,322,395 novel coronavirus cases and 556,335 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 219,983 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 5,286. The WHO statistics are based on officially confirmed data from the countries. The day before, the organization reported 228,102 new cases and 5,556 deaths throughout the world.

South and North America account for the majority of confirmed coronavirus cases - 6,397,230. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 132,520 and the number of deaths - by 3,487 to top 279,857. The number of confirmed COVID-2019 cases in Europe amounts to 2,888,850 and the number of fatalities is 202,837. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew, by 20,770 and the number of deaths went up by 497.

The East Mediterranean region has 1,255,977 cases and 30,145 fatalities. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 17,198 and the number of deaths - by 455.

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was registered in the United States (3,097,300), followed by Brazil (1,755,779), India (820,916), Russia (720,547), Peru (316,448), Chile (309,274), the United Kingdom (288,137), Mexico (282,283), Spain (253,908) and Iran (252,720).

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.