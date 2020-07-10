Two WHO experts headed to China to study coronavirus origins

GENEVA, July 10. /TASS/. Two experts of the World Health Organization (WHO) have left for China to help their Chinese colleagues to identify origins of the novel coronavirus that wreaked havoc on the entire world, WHO head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a briefing in Geneva Friday.

"Two WHO experts are currently en route to China to meet with fellow scientists and learn about the progress made in understanding the animal reservoir for COVID-19 and how the disease jumped between animals and humans," he said. "This will help lay the groundwork for the WHO-led international mission into the origins.".