Azerbaijan reports almost 23,000 coronavirus cases

BAKU, July 10./TASS/. Azerbaijan reported 526 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, which is 22 cases less than the day before, the anti-coronavirus crisis center at the Cabinet of Ministers reported on Friday.

Overall, 22,990 people have been infected or 0.2% of the ten-million population. "Eight people with confirmed coronavirus died in the past 24 hours," the report said. Overall, 292 people have died from coronavirus in Azerbaijan, or 1.3% of the infected.

As many as 14,093 people have recovered, with 502 people recovering in the past 24 hours - the highest number of the daily recoveries since the pandemic hit the country. The crisis center emphasized that the number of daily infections is almost the same as the figure of daily recoveries now. A total of 491 patients were discharged from hospitals on Thursday. As many as 8,605 people are currently in hospitals. The country has carried out 552,311 coronavirus tests, including 7,576 tests in the past day.

Azerbaijan reported the first coronavirus case on February 28. On March 14, the country imposed measures of social isolation, tightening them on March 24. On April 27, the authorities announced gradual easing of the lockdown restrictions, but the coronavirus cases have been on the rise since then. Since June 5, more than 300 cases had been registered daily, on June 19 the indicator surpassed 400 and on June 23 - 500.

The country was hit by a new spike of 590 cases on June 24. According to the crisis center, Baku accounts for 55.1% of all the cases. Due to an uptick in cases, the authorities reinstated strict lockdown measures in Baku and 15 other major cities until July 20.

On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 12,404,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 557,700 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 7,235,600 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.