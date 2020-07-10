Tokyo documents record high number of daily COVID-19 cases

TOKYO, July 10. /TASS/. Over 240 cases of COVID-19 have been documented in Tokyo in the past 24 hours, local officials informed, adding that the exact data will be published shortly.

This is a record high number of daily COVID-19 cases in the Japanese capital. On Thursday, 224 cases of the virus have been documented. The majority of those infected are young people aged 22-40 who have visited night clubs recently.