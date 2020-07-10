Tokyo documents record high number of daily COVID-19 cases

TOKYO, July 10. /TASS/. Over 240 cases of COVID-19 have been documented in Tokyo in the past 24 hours, local officials informed, adding that the exact data will be published shortly.
This is a record high number of daily COVID-19 cases in the Japanese capital. On Thursday, 224 cases of the virus have been documented. The majority of those infected are young people aged 22-40 who have visited night clubs recently.
The total number of those infected with the novel coronavirus in Japan has surpassed 21,000, with 995 recorded deaths. About 18,000 people have recovered from the disease, and 36 patients are in intensive care units.
In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.