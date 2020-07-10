Bolivia's Acting President Jeanine Anez says diagnosed with COVID-19

TASS, July 10. Acting President of Bolivia Jeanine Anez said her test for the novel coronavirus returned a positive result.

"My COVID-19 test has returned a positive result," Anez wrote on her Twitter page. "I am feeling well and I will carry on with my work as I will be on the self-isolation."

Positive COVID-19 cases were earlier registered with Bolivia’s Health Minister Eidy Roca, Minister of the Presidency Yerko Nunez and Mining Minister Jorge Fernando Oropeza. Yerko Nunez was hospitalized while Roca and Oropeza undergo medical treatment at home.

As of today, Bolivia has reported over 42,980 of confirmed novel coronavirus cases with the death toll from the virus exceeding 1,570, while over 12,880 patients have been reported to recover from COVID-19.

COVID-19

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 12,377,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 556,560 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 7,181,100 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.