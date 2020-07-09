Moscow reports 32 more coronavirus deaths

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. The total number of patients who died from coronavirus in Moscow rose by 32 in the past 24 hours to reach 4,059, Moscow’s anti-coronavirus crisis center said Wednesday.

"In Moscow, 32 patients died with confirmed pneumonia diagnosis and positive coronavirus tests," the crisis center noted.

The crisis center underlined that people should seek professional medical help when first flu-like symptoms appear and not engage in self-treatment.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 11,965,900 people have been infected worldwide and more than 547,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 6,913,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, 700,792 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 472,511 patients having recovered from the disease. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.