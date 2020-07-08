Nearly 22,000 COVID-19 cases registered in Azerbaijan

"Over the past 24 hours, nine patients with positive coronavirus tests have died," the statement said. On Tuesday, there were seven deaths. Azerbaijan’s death toll stands at 274, or 1.2% of all the cases.

BAKU, July 8. /TASS/. One-day coronavirus cases have risen by 542 in Azerbaijan on Wednesday, up by 5% compared with Tuesday, bringing the total to 21,916, or 0.2% of the country’s population of ten million, the country’s governmental crisis center said in a statement.

Along with this, 13,100 patients have recovered from the disease. In the past 24 hours, 465 patients recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. On Tuesday, 453 patients were discharged from hospitals. A total of 8,542 patients are being treated in hospitals.

The country has carried out 537,230 coronavirus tests, with 7,355 of them in the past 24 hours.

Azerbaijan reported the first coronavirus case on February 28. On March 14, the country imposed measures of social isolation, tightening them on March 24. On April 27, the authorities announced gradual easing of the lockdown restrictions, but the coronavirus cases have been on the rise since then. Since June 5, more than 300 cases had been registered daily, on June 19 the indicator surpassed 400 and on June 23 - 500.

The country was hit by a new spike of 590 cases on June 24. According to the crisis center, Baku accounts for 55.1% of all the cases. Due to an uptick in cases, the authorities reinstated strict lockdown measures in Baku and 15 other major cities until July 20.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.