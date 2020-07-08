{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Nearly 22,000 COVID-19 cases registered in Azerbaijan

The country has carried out 537,230 coronavirus tests, with 7,355 of them in the past 24 hours

BAKU, July 8. /TASS/. One-day coronavirus cases have risen by 542 in Azerbaijan on Wednesday, up by 5% compared with Tuesday, bringing the total to 21,916, or 0.2% of the country’s population of ten million, the country’s governmental crisis center said in a statement.

"Over the past 24 hours, nine patients with positive coronavirus tests have died," the statement said. On Tuesday, there were seven deaths. Azerbaijan’s death toll stands at 274, or 1.2% of all the cases.

