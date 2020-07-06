Iran copes with the coronavirus pandemic despite US sanctions

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. Iran manages to cope with the coronavirus infection spread despite hardships inflicted by the US sanctions, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said on Russian TV Monday.

According to the envoy, Tehran hoped that steps will be made to withdraw sanctions and to suspend armed conflicts amid the pandemic, but this did not happen. Therefore, the Islamic Republic face huge difficulties in countering the infection spread, he said.

"We were short on drugs, and it was not easy to buy them, due to financial restrictions. Meanwhile, the Americans claim that they create no obstruction to provision of drugs. We could have received drugs as humanitarian aid, but they did not allow that too. We have a right to use the International Monetary Fund to fight the epidemic, and the Fund was ready to allocate the required sum, but we saw the US putting a barrier on this path as well," the envoy disclosed.

Jalali noted that the US authorities "spend astronomic sum of money to fight the coronavirus themselves, although they still have nothing to brag about."

"We, however, with all our restricted resources, fight the epidemic much more successfully, and, between the American plotting and scheming, Iran’s successes appear especially impressive," the diplomat is certain.

Iranian authorities repeatedly said that Washington’s restrictions against Tehran prevent the country from countering the coronavirus spread. According to Iran, US sanctions prevent import of humanitarian goods, including food and drugs.

In the past 24 hours, 2,613 new cases were registered in Iran, bringing the total case count to 243,051; 160 people died in the past 24 hours, with total fatality count now exceeding 11,700 people. According to the Republic’s Health Ministry, 204,083 people have recovered; a total of 1,820,003 tests were made in Iran.