Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 203,000 in past day - WHO

GENEVA, July 5. /TASS/. More than 203,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection were registered worldwide on July 5, with the overall number of such cases exceeding 11.1 million, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Sunday.

As of 11:00 Moscow time on July 5, as many as 11,125,245 novel coronavirus cases and 528,204 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 203,836 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 5,195.

The WHO statistics is based on officially confirmed data from the countries.

South and North America accounts for the majority of confirmed coronavirus cases - 5,697,954. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 122,472 and the number of deaths - by 3,444 and reached 262,538.

The number confirmed COVID-2019 cases in Europe amounts to 2,774,221 and the number of fatalities is 199,879. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 16,665 and the number of deaths - by 369.

The East Mediterranean region has 1,153,157 cases and 27,074 fatalities as of July 5. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 18,468 and the number of deaths - by 555.

The biggest number of coronavirus cases was reported from the United States (2,776,366), Brazil (1,539,081), Russia (681,251), India (673,165), Peru (295,599), Chile (291,847), the United Kingdom (284,904), Spain (250,545), Mexico (245,251), and Italy (241,419).

A pneumonia outbreak caused by the COVID-19 virus (previously known as 2019-nCoV) was reported in China’s city of Wuhan, a large trade and industrial center with a population of 12 million, in late December 2019. Since then, cases of the new coronavirus have been reported from nearly all parts of the world. On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.