India reports more than 20,000 coronavirus cases in a single day

NEW DELHI, July 3. /TASS/. The number of newly identified coronavirus infections in India rose by 20,903 in the past 24 hours to bring the total to 625,544, while the number of virus-related fatalities also went up by 379 to reach 18,213, the national Health Ministry said Friday via its website.

The daily increase of infections was record-breaking for India, the previous record high was reported on June 28 (more than 19,900 new cases). According to the ministry, 227,439 patients are hospitalized with coronavirus across the country, while 379,892 people recovered from the infection.

According to the ministry experts, the number of confirmed cases is growing not just because the rates of transmission are exacerbating, but also because the number of conducted coronavirus tests is steadily increasing. In the past 24 hours, India performed 241,576 such tests.

