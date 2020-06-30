US punishing other states for non-violating UNSC resolution - Iranian top diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, July 1. /TASS/. The United States is punishing other countries for their commitment to the United Nations Security Council resolution, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Tuesday at a UN Security Council meeting on the Iran nuclear deal.

"Iran and other members of the international community have, since the 8th of May 2018, been witnessing the U.S. Government—a co-sponsor of Security Council Resolution 2231—persistently flouting the Resolution, while also trying to force other States to join it in violating the very text it put forward itself," he said. "More dangerously, and for the first time in UN history, a permanent member of the Security Council is punishing law-abiding States and private citizens for not violating a Council resolution, which emphasized, and I quote, "promoting and facilitating the development of normal economic and trade contacts and cooperation with Iran."

"We have all in past years seen how malign U.S. unilateralism has intently assaulted international cooperation and international institutions. Through its parallel endeavor to supplant international law with U.S. domestic laws, this has directly undermined global peace and security," he stressed.

The weapons embargo on Iran under the nuclear deal expires on October 18, 2020 and the United States is seeking to extend it. For these ends, it has initiated a corresponding United Nations Security Council resolution. The voting date has not yet been appointed.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov earlier issued a letter to the United Nations Secretary-General and the Security Council Chairman pointing to the lack of any objective reasons to discuss the topic of the arms embargo extension at the UN Security Council. The Russian top diplomat recalled that under UN Security Council Resolution 2231 the procedure of arms supplies to Iran had a temporary nature. He stressed that it did not provide for the use of restrictions on weapons supplies to Iran after October 18, 2020 and there were neither legal nor any other reasons to revise it.